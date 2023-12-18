Informa Markets: Marintec China 2023 Concluded with Record-Breaking Success

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marintec China, the leading event of the maritime industry, concluded its highly anticipated 2023 edition on a high note. The exhibition took place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from 5 to 8 December and attracted maritime powerhouses, pioneers, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world. Marintec China 2023 reinforced its position as the premier platform in Asia, with 80,518 professionals, representing a remarkable 12% growth from the last edition, Marintec China 2023 drew professionals from more than 100 countries and regions, with over 2,000 exhibiting companies, including 15 national and regional pavilions. Attendees participated in over 500 concurrent events and signed over 100 contracts during the four-day event. The knowledge and insights gained from the event will shape the future of the maritime industry.

Market Updates at Marintec China

The shipbuilding market took centre stage at Marintec China 2023, as industry players showcased their state-of-the-art vessels and shipbuilding technologies. According to the latest statistics from Clarksons Research, 1,547 new ship orders were placed worldwide in the first ten months of the year, totalling 20,060,400 corrected gross tons (CGT), and 4,359 ships totalling 122.58 million CGT were on the global shipyards' order book. In terms of the new ship price, Clarksons Research's new ship price index reached a new high of 176 at the end of October, the highest since 2009, with only an 8% difference from the historical high set in August 2008. In conclusion, the global newbuilding market is expected to continue its positive trend in the coming years.

Decarbonisation was the key theme of the 2023 edition, highlighting the maritime industry's dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The event showcased various solutions, such as green design, green manufacturing, and the expansion of low-carbon and zero-carbon ship types. Significant breakthroughs have been made in developing methanol and ammonia fuel engines, and orders have been placed for LNG dual-fuel, methanol dual-fuel, and ammonia fuel ships. In parallel, major advancements have been made in the field of ship auxiliary equipment, particularly in the development of low-carbon products. These include marine fuel filling systems for LNG, LPG, methanol, and ammonia, ship exhaust gas desulphurisation and decarbonisation systems, carbon neutrality systems for methanol and other fuels, and zero-carbon fuel development systems. Marintec China is committed to driving a greener future for the industry.

Alternative fuels were also in the spotlight at Marintec China 2023, as the industry explores viable options to reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels. According to Clarksons Research statistics, 55.8% of new orders signed in 2022 were for alternative fuel ships, and in the first 10 months of this year there were 346 new orders for alternative fuel ships totalling 30.3 million DWT, accounting for 35% of all new ship orders. Orders for methanol fuel ships increased significantly reaching 120 ships totalling 11.47 million DWT. The event provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the benefits, challenges, and potential applications of these emerging fuel sources, paving the way for a more sustainable and diversified maritime energy landscape. The cruise market was another important element of Marintec China 2023. With the global cruise market showing a rapid recovery with a positive trend, cruise lines have been resuming voyages one after another. Moreover, international cruise giants have announced their return to China in 2024 to reboot home port operations. On 4 November, China's first large cruise ship built, Adora Magic City, was named and delivered. It will officially begin operating on New Year's Day 2024, starting its international routes with Shanghai as its home port. At Marintec China, exhibitors showcased the latest developments and trends in this dynamic sector, with innovative cruise ship designs, on-board technologies, and passenger experience enhancements.

Special Events at Marintec China

In addition to the exhibition, Marintec China 2023 featured several other special events to complement the bustling show floor. The Senior Maritime Forum, a series of high-level discussions and panel sessions under the theme "Innovation, Intelligence, Low-Carbon", brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to address critical challenges and explore opportunities in the maritime sector. The inaugural Marintec Roundtable, held on 4 December at the Kerry Hotel Pudong, gathered key stakeholders in the maritime sector for a closed-door dialogue on the challenges of building a more resilient future. Marintec Innovation OnStage, highlighting breakthrough technologies and disruptive innovations that are shaping the future of the maritime industry. Marintec TV, broadcasted live from the exhibition floor, with VIP interviews with CEOs and industry experts, ensuring attendees could stay connected and engaged.

The Leading Maritime Barometer

Marintec China 2023 provided attendees with a wealth of knowledge, valuable connections, and insights to take back to their respective organisations. "We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of Marintec China 2023," said Ms Stella Fung, General Manager of Maritime, Informa Markets. "The record-breaking attendance and quality of exhibitors and attendees reflect the importance of this event in the global maritime industry. Marintec China will continue to be the catalyst for driving growth, fostering innovation and promoting sustainability within the industry."

As one of the largest maritime events and the leading maritime barometer, Marintec China plays a pivotal role in advancing the maritime industry by providing a platform for knowledge exchange, technological advancement, and business opportunities. Planning is already underway for Marintec China 2025, with the Organiser looking forward to building on the success of this year's edition. Marintec China 2025 will return to Shanghai from 2 to 5 December. We hope to see you all in two years' time.

Organisers:

Marintec China is organised and managed by Informa Markets and Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME).

Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME)

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME) was founded on

25 February 1951 and has more than 5000 individual members and over 60 group members at the moment. The professional range of SSNAME covers academic and technical exchanging, exhibiting, popularization of science, editing, and publishing as well as scientific consulting in the field of naval architect and marine engineering.

SSNAME has established friendly cooperation with 14 overseas maritime engineering societies to promote bilateral and multilateral exchanges and cooperation. It's one of the Sponsors of Pan Asian Association of Maritime Engineering Society (PAAMES), and elected as the first president. SSNAME is also a member of the World Maritime Technology Congress and hosted WMTC'18 which was held in December 2018.

As it always adheres to innovation and development, SSNAOE has achieved great success in academic exchange, scientific popularization, editing and publishing, international intercourse and organization optimization over years of endeavor. It was awarded "National Advanced Civil Organization" by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, "Advanced Collective under China Association for Science and Technology" by the Ministry of Personnel and China Association for Science and Technology. In recent years, it has been awarded the title of "5A-level Social Organization" in the evaluation of the standard construction of social organizations organized by Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and Shanghai Association Administration Bureau.

After 70 years of development, SSNAME has now won a high reputation and shown an evident academic influence in the shipbuilding and offshore engineering industry.

