Britvic plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Directorate change 
18-Dec-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Britvic plc 
("Britvic" or the "Company") 
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
18 December 2023 
 
DIRECTORATE CHANGES 
 
The Board of Britvic today announces that Euan Sutherland will be stepping down from the Britvic Board with immediate 
effect. Euan joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in February 2016. Euan has served on the Audit Committee 
throughout his tenure. In order to maintain the required number of Directors on that Committee on his departure, the 
Board has appointed Hounaïda Lasry to the Audit Committee, effective immediately. 
 
Britvic Chairman, Ian Durant said: "On behalf of the Board and management team of Britvic, I would like to thank Euan 
for the outstanding contribution he has made to Britvic over the past almost eight years. He has brought a wealth of 
experience and insight from his long and distinguished career, and we wish him all the best for the future." 
 
As a result, the Board of Britvic also announces that it has decided to withdraw resolution 11, relating to the 
re-election of Euan Sutherland, from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held at 11am on Thursday 25 
January 2024 at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ. The withdrawal of resolution 11 does 
not affect the validity of the notice of AGM, the proxy form or any proxy votes already submitted in respect of the 
remaining resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. The numbering of all other proposed resolutions at the AGM remains 
unchanged. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Investors 
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)  +44 (0) 7808 097784 
Media 
Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680 
Stephen Malthouse (Headland)   +44 (0) 203 805 4844 
 
ENDS 
 
About Britvic 
Britvic is an international soft drinks business rich in history and heritage. Founded in England in the 1930s, it has 
grown into a global organisation with 39 much-loved brands sold in over 100 countries. The company combines its own 
leading brand portfolio including Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, J2O, London Essence, Teisseire and MiWadi with PepsiCo 
brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Iced Tea which Britvic produces and sells in Great Britain and Ireland under 
exclusive PepsiCo agreements. 
 
Britvic is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks in Great Britain and the number two supplier of branded 
carbonated soft drinks in Great Britain. Britvic is an industry leader in the island of Ireland with brands such as 
MiWadi and Ballygowan, in France with brands such as Teisseire, Pressade and Moulin de Valdonne and in its growth 
market, Brazil, with Maguary, Bela Ischia and Dafruta. Britvic is growing its reach into other territories through 
franchising, export, and licensing. 
 
Britvic is a purpose driven organisation with a clear vision and a clear set of values. Our purpose, vision and values 
sit at the heart of our company, driving us forward together to create a better tomorrow. We want to contribute 
positively to the people and world around us. This means ensuring that our sustainable business practices, which we 
call Healthier People, Healthier Planet, are embedded in every element of our business strategy. 
 
Britvic is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code BVIC and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Find 
out more at Britvic.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  292642 
EQS News ID:  1799027 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

