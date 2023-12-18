BLUMM KNOWHOW S.R.L: Revolutionising Academic Credentials: The "Curriculum on Chain" Project by Pomilio Blumm



Pomilio Blumm has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative that promises to reshape the landscape of academic validation and record-keeping. The "Curriculum on Chain" project introduces a cutting-edge solution for securely and transparently authenticating students' academic journeys by leveraging blockchain technology. Through this visionary initiative, certificates, diplomas, and recognitions are transformed into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), stored in a digital "wallet," ensuring accessibility, security, and traceability.



Franco Pomilio, the President of Pomilio Blumm, stressed the project's forward-thinking approach, stating, "This visionary initiative introduces a novel approach for students to validate certificates, diplomas, and recognitions as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain, emphasising accessibility, security, and traceability."



Luiss University, a trailblazer in technological innovation among Italian and European universities, led the way in implementing this innovative certification system. The project aims to empower all university students to securely authenticate and trace their academic journey. Utilising blockchain technology, certificates, diplomas, and recognitions obtained during studies are certified, digitised, and stored as tokens in a digital "wallet." The branded NFT Wallet not only ensures secure storage but also keeps academic titles up-to-date, easily accessible, and immediately verifiable.



The "Curriculum on Chain" project is the brainchild of Pomilio Blumm's Research and Development team, which integrates diverse disciplines such as neuroscience, semiotics, social sciences, data analysis, anthropology, and AI. As a recognised leader in communication, Pomilio Blumm boasts prestigious clients, including the European Central Bank, the EU Commission, and the EU Parliament.



In a testament to its growth and innovation, Pomilio Blumm has been recognised by the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) as the world's leading communication firm in terms of growth rate*. Despite its historical presence in the market, the company remains committed to investing in research and innovation to stay ahead of evolving communication trends.



The "Curriculum on Chain" project's Proof of Concept (PoC) includes a web application developed using the React framework. This application allows users to establish their digital identity on the blockchain by creating a non-custodial wallet. The user-friendly design ensures accessibility for both experienced and inexperienced users. Furthermore, the project incorporates a secure mechanism for wallet recovery, executed by the university, enabling users to regain access to their certificates and academic history in the event of lost cryptographic keys.



Beyond the practicalities of academic validation, the blockchain wallet associated with the platform allows users to receive digital collectibles, such as commemorative NFT tokens, and other digital assets. The "Curriculum on Chain" project emerges as a transformative force, bridging cutting-edge technology with the age-old traditions of academic achievement, setting a new standard for secure and accessible academic credentials.

