

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of people were reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes in a refugee camp in Jabalia in northern Gaza Sunday.



50 people are still under the rubble of buildings collapsed in the bombing, reports quoting local media and the Gaza health ministry under the control of Hamas say.



The casualties include women and children.



Pope Francis and Britain condemned the killing of a mother and daughter at a Gaza church premise allegedly by an Israeli military sniper at the weekend.



UK's Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad called on Israel to abide by international humanitarian law.



Meanwhile, trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Israel,



A joint mission of UN agencies has delivered health supplies to Al-Shifa Hospital in north Gaza. Partners on the mission included WHO, OCHA, UNDSS, and UNMAS. The team delivered medicines and surgical supplies, orthopedic surgery equipment, and anesthesia materials and drugs to the hospital.



Al-Shifa Hospital, currently minimally functional, needs to urgently resume at least basic operations to continue serving the thousands in need of lifesaving health care, WHO said in a statement.



