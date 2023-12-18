

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen fell to 155.64 against the euro, 180.90 against the pound and 164.06 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 154.88, 180.18 and 163.24, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the yen slipped to a 4-day low of 142.55 and a 6-day low of 95.89 from early highs of 142.07 and 95.28, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 5-day lows of 89.00 and 106.55 from early highs of 88.34 and 106.19, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 163.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the pound, 170.00 against the franc, 149.00 against the greenback, 98.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and109.00 against the loonie.



