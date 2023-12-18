

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever Plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) said on Monday that it has received an offer from Yellow Wood Partners LLC to acquire its Elida Beauty business.



The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed by mid-2024, were not disclosed.



Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever Personal Care, said: 'This marks another step towards the optimisation of our Personal Care portfolio. Our priority is to step up the growth of our Power Brands by investing behind key strategic focus areas such as driving unmissable brand superiority and scaling multi-year innovations.'



Elida Beauty comprises over 20 beauty and personal care brands including Q-Tips, Caress, Timotei, and Tigi.



In 2022, the business had generated a turnover of around 0.8 billion euros.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken