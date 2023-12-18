

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK), a mining company, on Monday noted that the High Court of South Africa dismissed the class action certification application brought against its unit Anglo American South Africa Limited or AASA.



The court dismissed the claimants' application for certification of a class action as it recognized multiple legal and factual flaws in the claim, deeming it to be not in the interests of justice for the class action to proceed.



Further, it has ruled that the applicants must pay Anglo American's costs incurred in responding to the application. The applicants' law firms and their funders had procured insurance to cover such legal costs, so there would be no impact on potential claimants, the court noted.



Currently, Anglo-American shares are trading at 1841.90 pence, up 0.98% in London.



