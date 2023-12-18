Anzeige
18.12.2023 | 12:42
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 15-December-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

456.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue

461.26p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 15-December-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

337.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue

342.78p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 15-December-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

297.43p

INCLUDING current year revenue

297.43p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 15-December-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

190.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue

190.87p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 15-December-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

107.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue

111.49p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 15-December-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

150.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue

152.82p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


