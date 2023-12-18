Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Invesco Asia Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.

The Company further announces that it has today entered the mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation which will last until the results for the six months ended 31 October 2023 are published.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 December 2023