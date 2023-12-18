Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2023 | 13:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atypical Global: Atypical Acquires Singapore's iFoundries Group

U.S.-based Atypical further expands its global reach with its second digital marketing agency acquisition in the Asia-Pacific Region.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Atypical Global(Atypical), a dynamic force in the global digital marketing landscape, has completed the acquisition of iFoundries Group Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based, well-established digital marketing agency, with a substantial footprint across Asia.

Atypical

Atypical
Atypical Logo

iFoundries empowers companies to future-proof their business growth with data-driven strategies. It is widely recognized for its proven expertise in data-driven digital marketing, eCommerce, marketing automation, web design and web development. Its clients include: Honda, Riot Games, Jumbo Seafood and Ingram Micro.

This strategic move marks a significant step forward for Atypical in its initiative to revolutionize the digital services landscape in Southeast Asia. The acquisition positions Atypical as the premier partner for businesses seeking to expand their presence in Asia.

iFoundries' cofounders Vary Yong and Andy Lim expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership. "iFoundries has consistently explored opportunities beyond Singapore and Asia. Becoming part of the Atypical family enables us to elevate our ambitions," said Yong. "Atypical's global network will help us to deliver optimal solutions for our clients and team," added Lim.

Tejune Kang, CEO of Atypical, looks forward to expanding his company's growing roster of top talent by adding industry leaders Yong and Lim, who will continue at the helm of iFoundries. "The iFoundries acquisition marks an important step in our expansion strategy and aligns seamlessly with our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions as a global one-stop shop. We warmly welcome Vary and Andy into the Atypical family."

"The iFoundries acquisition marks an important step in our expansion strategy and aligns seamlessly with our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions as a global one-stop shop. We warmly welcome Vary and Andy into the Atypical family."

- Tejune Kang, CEO of Atypical

Atypical is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions across the U.S., Latin America, Asia, and EMEA. The company seeks to acquire entrepreneurial companies with stellar reputations and technical excellence, led by extraordinary executives who want to reach new heights as part of a global group of companies.

About iFoundries

Founded in 2005, iFoundries is a digital marketing company with a distinctive and innovative solutions portfolio that leverages technology and data to elevate businesses in the digital economy. www.ifoundries.com

About Atypical Global

Atypical is not a typical digital service agency. It is a transformative marketing group with a unique approach to digital strategy, website development, eCommerce, marketing automation, analytics, and social media, as well as a full suite of Technology as a Service (TaaS) and Marketing as a Service (MaaS) solutions. For companies interested in learning more about Atypical's services, please visit www.atypical.global or call (888) 232-4337. For agencies interested in joining Atypical, please write to: corpdev@atypical.global.

Media Contact
Atypical Global
Media Relations
pr@atypical.global
New York
www.atypical.global

Contact Information

Atypical Global
Media Relations
pr@atypical.global

SOURCE: Atypical Global

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.