Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filling of a Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for the Company's Essakane Gold Mine ("Essakane"), located in Burkina Faso. The primary objective of the Technical Report is to provide an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve ("MRMR") estimate and an accompanying updated life of mine ("LOM") plan for Essakane. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of September 30, 2023. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com.

Highlights of updated Technical Report

Mine life extension to 2028, mining will occur from three remaining pit phases in the Essakane Main Zone ("EMZ") pit, and the Lao and Gourouol satellite pits

Overall production of 2.4 million ounces of gold ("oz Au") from 2023 to 2028, with an annual average gold production of approximately 400,300 oz Au during this period

Average estimated operating costs over the LOM (2023-2028) $32.49/t milled net of capitalized waste stripping ("CWS") (excluding CWS and stockpile movements, with CWS being transferred to sustaining capital)

Capital expenditures over life of mine estimated at $502.7 million (including 2023)

Mineral Reserve estimate from the open pit increased 21% to 1.9 million ounces at an average grade of 1.32 g/t

Mineral Resource estimate from the open pit increased 37% to 3.1 million ounces at an average grade of 1.40 g/t

"As one of the top gold producing mines in West Africa, Essakane continues to be an integral part of IAMGOLD," commented Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD. "The filing of the updated Technical Report today demonstrates the successes our teams have had within the fence delineating additional ounces which have increased our mineral resource inventory and more than offset mine production depletion in 2023. As a result, we have been able to extend the mine life of Essakane an additional year, providing visibility for the next five years of operations at the project."

Essakane MRMR Comparison Summary1



Updated Technical Report2,3

(as of Sep 30, 2023) Dec. 31, 2022 MRMR Estimate2,4





Tonnage Grade Ounces Tonnage Grade Ounces Au



(000 t) (g/t Au) (000 oz) (000 t) (g/t Au) (000 oz) (000 oz) % P+P reserves (stockpile) 20,089 0.64 413 21,413 0.7 464 -51 -11% P+P reserves (open pit) 45,440 1.32 1,934 31,858 1.6 1,597 337 +21% Total P+P reserves 65,529 1.11 2,348 53,271 1.2 2,061 287 +14%

















M&I resources2 (stockpile) 20,981 0.64 429 34,282 0.6 607 -178 -29% M&I resources2 (open pit) 68,631 1.40 3,088 52,945 1.3 2,247 841 +37% Total M&I resources2 89,612 1.22 3,517 87,227 1.0 2,854 663 +23% Inferred resources 8,521 1.47 402 2,318 1.4 107 295 +276%

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources on a 100% basis. IAMGOLD has a 90% project interest and the Government of Burkina Faso has a 10% interest. M&I Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves Updated Technical Report Mineral Resources are reported assuming a gold price of US$1,700 and Mineral Reserves are reported assuming a gold price of US$1,400/oz. December 31, 2022 Mineral Resources are reported assuming a gold price of US$1,500 and Mineral Reserves are reported assuming a gold price of US$1,300/oz.

Mineral Resources

Category Tonnage

(000 t) Grade

(g/t Au) Au

(000 oz) Measured 20,981 0.64 429 Indicated 68,631 1.40 3,088 Total M+I Resources 89,612 1.22 3,517 Inferred 8,521 1.47 402

Notes:

Measured Mineral Resources are reported in place as stockpiles. Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources are insitu. All Mineral Resources have an effective date of September 30, 2023. The Qualified Person for the insitu estimate is Mr. Haithem Chattaoui P.Eng, an IAMGOLD employee. The Qualified Person for the stockpile estimate is Mr. Michel Dromacque, C.Eng., an IAMGOLD employee. Mineral Resources are reported using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards on a 100% basis. IAMGOLD has a 90% project interest and the Government of Burkina Faso has a 10% interest. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of those Mineral Resources converted to Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resources are reported assuming a gold price of US$1,700. Mineral Resources are confined within a conceptual pit shell that uses the following input assumptions: conventional open pit mining methods; process through a carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant; variable metallurgical recoveries based on weathering zones (95% in saprolite, 93% in transition material and an average of 90.07% in fresh rock); variable processing rates based on weathering zones (15 Mt/a in saprolite, 13.09 Mt/a in transition material and 12.29 Mt/a in fresh rock); no allowance for mining dilution; mineralization based costs that vary by weathering zone (US$16.49/t treated in saprolite, US$19.48/t treated in transition material and US$21.71/t treated in fresh rock); allocations for waste rock and incremental bench cost; overall pit slope angles that vary by weathering zone are the same used for operation and a 6.5% royalty. Mineral Resources are reported at variable cut-off grades that vary by weathering zone (0.34 g/t Au for saprolite, 0.41 g/t Au for transition material and 0.48 g/t Au for fresh rock). Table numbers have been rounded. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Mineral Reserves

Category Tonnage

(000 t) Grade

(g/t Au) Au

(000 oz) Proven Mineral Reserves (open pit) - - - Proven Mineral Reserves (stockpile) 20,089 0.64 413 Probable Mineral Reserves (open pit) 45,440 1.32 1,934 Total Proven and Probable 65,529 1.11 2,348

Notes:

Mineral Reserves are reported for the Essakane Main Pit, Lao, and Gourouol Satellite areas at the point of delivery to the process plant with an effective date of September 30, 2023. The Qualified Person for the estimate is Mr. Michel Dromacque, C.Eng., an IAMGOLD employee. Mineral Reserves are reported using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards on a 100% basis. IAMGOLD has a 90% project interest and the Government of Burkina Faso has a 10% interest. Mineral Reserves are reported assuming a gold price of US$1,400/oz. Mineral Reserves are confined within a an open pit shell that uses the following input assumptions: conventional open pit mining methods; process through a carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant; average CIL recovery of 90.26%; process average throughput rate of 12.29 Mt/a; mining dilution of 7-12%; ore loss of 1-4%; inclusion of 5% mining royalty at US$1,400/oz Au; mining cost: US$4.76/t mined, processing cost: US$16.22/t milled (inclusive of power), G&A cost: US$5.71/t milled; bench face slope angles that vary by geotechnical zone (50-85°); and variable cut-off grades ranging from 0.41-0.57 g/t Au. Mineral reserves are based on topographic surveyed surfaces at September 30, 2023. Numbers have been rounded. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Life of Mine Plan

The mine life is forecast from 2023 to 2028, averaging 400,300 oz Au/year with a total production of 2.4 Moz Au over the production period. The LOM plan is based on the completion of five different mining phases:

EMZ: three phases, Phases 5, 6, 7. Represents 87% of the gold to be mined in the LOM plan. Phase 5 is the current north phase of the EMZ pit, and the main source of ore at the Report effective date. Phase 6 is the final push back for the south part of the EMZ pit. Phase 7 is the final push back for the north part of the EMZ pit, and represents an extension of Phase 5 on the eastern wall of the EMZ pit;

Gourouol: located to the north of the EMZ pit;

Lao: located to the south of the EMZ pit, and accounts for 12% of the gold to be mined in the LOM plan.

The Essakane processing plant has a process rate limit of 12.19 Mtpa of hard rock equivalent. The 2024 LOM plan assumes a processing throughput capacity of 13.05 Mtpa. This is achieved by ensuring a minimum of 1.1 Mtpa of softer transition and saprolite ore will be fed to the process plant. The updated LOM plan no longer incorporates the investment, construction and operation of a heap leach facility following the successful demonstration of the capability of the plant to process a portion of the stockpiles that were designated for heap leaching through the existing facilities.

Table 1 - Essakane LOM Plan Summary



Units

20231



2024



2025



2026



2027



2028



Total Ore mined 000 t

9,490



10,087



9,070



8,725



8,507



5,785



51,664 Grade mined g/t Au

1.30



1.23



1.27



1.39



1.42



1.30



1.32 Waste mined 000 t

33,848



36,743



35,724



28,625



15,750



5,628



156,318

Total mined 000 t

43,338



46,830



44,794



37,350



24,257



11,414



207,983

Ore milled 000 t

11,213



12,733



13,072



13,011



13,055



10,525



73,609

Mill grade g/t Au

1.23



1.10



1.10



1.12



1.12



1.08



1.12

Recovery % 90.3



90.0



90.2



90.5



90.5



90.0



90.2 Gold production 000 oz

401



406



417



424



425



329



2,402















































OPERATING COST











































Mining Cost (incl CWS+SP)2 $M

218.3



236.9



213.4



162.3



109.2



52.2



992.3

Process cost $M

207.8



224.9



208.5



199.8



191.9



161.5



1,194.3

G&A cost $M 87.9



86.0



76.9



68.1



53.8



47.6



420.4 Total $M

514.1



547.8



498.9



430.2



354.9



261.2



2607.0

Unit Cost











































Mining Cost (incl. CWS+SP)2 $/t mined $ 4.96

$ 5.06

$ 4.76

$ 4.35

$ 4.50

$ 4.57

$ 4.76















































Mining Cost (net of CWS+SP)3 $/t processed $ 12.84

$ 12.15

$ 14.99

$ 7.47

$ 6.99

$ 8.95

$ 10.56

Process cost $/t processed $ 18.48

$ 17.66

$ 15.95

$ 15.35

$ 14.70

$ 15.34

$ 16.22

G&A cost $/t processed $ 7.82

$ 6.76

$ 5.88

$ 5.24

$ 4.12

$ 4.52

$ 5.71 Total - net of CWS+SP3 $/t processed $ 39.14

$ 36.56

$ 36.83

$ 28.07

$ 25.81

$ 28.81

$ 32.49

Total - incl. of CWS+SP2 $/t processed $ 45.72

$ 43.02

$ 38.16

$ 33.06

$ 27.18

$ 24.82

$ 35.40

































Total SUSTAINING CAPITAL $M

123.8



150.4



76.5



82.7



19.8



0.2



453.4

NON-SUSTAINING CAPITAL $M 1.8



4



12



11.5



10



10



49.3 Total CAPITAL EXPENDITURE $M

125.6



154.4



88.5



94.2



29.8



10.2



502.7

2023 metrics based on actual year to date up to September 30, 2023, with remaining three months of 2023 as forecast in the mine plan. Mining Cost (incl. CWS+SP) is the mining cost which includes capitalized waste stripping and stockpile movement costs. Mining (net of CWS+SP) is the mining cost excluding capitalized waste stripping and stockpile movements, with capitalized waste stripping being transferred to sustaining capital.

The political and security environment remains volatile in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, particularly in the area where the mine is located. Terrorist-related incidents continue unabated in the country, the immediate region of the Essakane mine and, more broadly, the Sahel region of West Africa. IAMGOLD continues to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of in-country personnel and is constantly adjusting its protocols and the activity levels at the site according to the security environment.

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa. The Company is building the large-scale, long life Côté Gold project in Canada in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., which is expected to commence production in early 2024. In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts in the Americas. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,300 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business.

QUALIFIED PERSON AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The "Technical Report on the Essakane Gold Mine, Sahel Region, Burkina Faso" that has an effective date of September 30, 2023 was prepared by Mr. Francois J. Sawadogo, MAIG, Mr. Haithem Chattaoui, P.Eng., Mr. Rémi Lapointe, ing, Mr. Michel Dromacque, C.Eng., Mr. Denis Doucet, ing, and Mr. Franck Napon, ing. for IAMGOLD Corporation. These individuals are each a Qualified Person ("QP"), as defined in NI 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release that is derived from their respective sections of disclosure that is contained in the Technical Report.

Lisa Ragsdale, P.Geo (Director, Mining Geology, IAMGOLD Corporation), is the QP responsible for the review and approval of the mineral resource estimates contained herein, as at December 31, 2022. Guy Bourque, Eng. (Director, Mining, IAMGOLD Corporation), is the QP responsible for the review and approval of mineral reserve estimates contained herein, as at December 31, 2022.

