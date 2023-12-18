

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO), a uranium miner, said on Monday that it has appointed Elizabeth Sidle to the role of Chief Financial Officer, in addition to her current position as Vice President, Finance.



Sidle has been serving as Denison's interim CFO since September 1, during the temporary medical leave of absence of the company's previous CFO, Mac McDonald, and since his departure in late October.



Sidle joined Denison in 2016, advancing to the position of Vice President of Finance in 2021. Prior to joining Denison, she held various roles at Ernst & Young LLP.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken