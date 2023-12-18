BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 15 December 2023 were:

615.68p Capital only

629.88p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 42,000 Ordinary shares on 30th November 2023, the Company has 95,872,161 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 7,337,703 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.