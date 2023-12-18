BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 15 December 2023 were:

203.60p Capital only

204.12p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 2,500 ordinary shares on 15th December 2023, the Company has 79,658,597 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,702,708 shares which are held in Treasury.