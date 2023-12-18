Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
Dow Jones News
18.12.2023 | 13:46
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Receipt of Requisition Notice

DJ Receipt of Requisition Notice 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Receipt of Requisition Notice 
18-Dec-2023 / 12:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
(the "Company" or "I-RES") 
 
Receipt of Requisition Notice 
 
18 December 2023, Dublin | Following the announcement made by Vision Capital Corporation ("Vision Capital" or "Vision") 
earlier today, the Company confirms that it has received a letter and accompanying notice dated 18 December 2023 from 
Vision Capital, seeking to requisition an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company under section 178 of the 
Companies Act 2014 (the "Requisition"). 
 
The Requisition proposes to remove five existing directors from the Board of the Company, with five new directors 
proposed as replacements, and also requests the Board put forth a resolution to require the Company to initiate a 
strategic review process. 
 
The Board considers that Vision Capital's actions are part of a campaign to undermine the good governance of the 
Company and to override normal corporate governance standards. The Board believes an EGM is not in the interests of the 
Company's shareholders and wider stakeholders. 
 
The Board is in the process of reviewing the content and validity of the Requisition with its advisers. A further 
announcement will be made in due course. In the meantime, shareholders are urged to take no action. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
For Investor Relations: 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
 
For Media Queries: 
 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for 
private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for 
excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution 
to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  292680 
EQS News ID:  1799193 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799193&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

