WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
18.12.23
13:00 Uhr
73,65 Euro
+0,03
+0,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
18.12.2023 | 14:01
147 Leser
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2023

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2023 
18-Dec-2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
(« Issuer ») 
 
Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2023 
 
Dublin, December 18, 2023 
 
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2023 
(the "Report"). 
The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). 
Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian 
Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. 
 
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 292679 
EQS News ID:  1799191 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
