New York-Based Coalition Space is Opening Its First Flex-Office Location in Tower in Downtown Denver, CO.

As WeWork and other operators are shuttering, New York-based Coalition Space is growing its footprint, hiring staff, and ramping up operations.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Through generous landlord revenue-sharing deals, Coalition Space continues to attract new partnerships with national and regional landlords and asset managers. Their best-in-class revenue sharing program is proving successful as evidenced by their partnerships with Kaufman Organization and others.

Coalition Space Denver

Coworking area at 1660 Lincoln St, Floor 16, Denver, Colorado

Landlords are unanimously agreeing that agile workspaces, shared amenities and flexible booking opportunities are no longer simply a coworking tenant solution, but a requirement of commercial properties.

Coalition Space, a pioneer in shared office space dating back to 2002, will open its first location in downtown Denver in January 2024. Coalition Space will occupy the 16th floor at 1660 Lincoln Street, a 16,000-square-foot space that will include private offices, open desk space, event spaces, a gym, a coffee shop and large conference facilities.

Spencer Rothschild, the CEO of New York-based Coalition Space, recently spoke with journalist Maia Luem of Business Den. Rothschild said, "WeWork's bankruptcy makes the headlines, but there are a lot of fellow coworking companies that are very, very successful right now."

Reflecting on his decision to sell the bulk of their assets in 2018 and 2019, Rothschild spoke of an icon who he's closely watched for years. He shared a quote from Warren Buffett that is framed on his desk at 462 Seventh Avenue in New York. "I'm just lucky to be in the right place at the right time." Rothschild continued, "We know how lucky we were. We sensed challenges in the market both from inventory and looming interest rates. I made the decision to sell the majority of our assets, which helped allow Coalition Space to survive the pandemic." In closing his conversation with Maia Luem, Rothschild was excited to share the upcoming expansion plans for Coalition Space: "We're in growth mode, and it's amazing!"

About Coalition Space

Coalition Space is a flex space operator founded in 2002 that was built to provide businesses with private spaces, allow flexibility and cultivate success. Coalition Space has operated in numerous markets, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Jersey City, and now Denver.

About Spencer Rothschild

Spencer Rothschild, Partner/CEO of Coalition Space. Joining in 2017, his passion for community engagement as a former hospitality operator paved the way for his influence in the coworking industry. Under his leadership, Coalition Space aims to remain at the forefront of the industry. Rothschild is also a proud parent of two teenagers and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Urban Dove, a non-profit charter management organization that operates numerous sports-based youth development high schools in New York City.

Lincoln Street | Denver CO

Flatiron District | New York, NY

Jersey City | Jersey City, NJ

