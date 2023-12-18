Numeracle Founder & CEO, Rebekah Johnson, to Speak at CES 2024

Panel discusses steps carriers, federal agencies, and industry providers are taking to stop robotext scams to prevent consumer fraud

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Numeracle Inc. ("Numeracle"), the pioneer of Verified Identity and Entity Identity Management for communications, announced today that its Founder & CEO, Rebekah Johnson, will address the critical concern of fraudulent robotexting at CES® 2024 on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.





Numeracle's Rebekah Johnson Speaks at CES

Numeracle





Johnson will join an expert panel discussion, "Don't Click That Link! The State of Spam," alongside representatives from the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") and AT&T. The conversation will explore the sophisticated tactics employed by robotext scammers and the proactive measures that can be utilized to stop scams before they reach consumers.

Dr. Bradley Reaves, an Associate Professor at North Carolina State University, security expert, and repeat guest of Numeracle's Tuesday Talks identity management podcast, illuminates the escalating threat of robotexts, explaining, "The rise of SMS phishing, fueled by the lack of caller ID in text messaging, makes it difficult to verify if messages are from legitimate sources or scammers. This anonymity, coupled with the low cost of executing these scams, makes them increasingly appealing to fraudsters, posing a significant problem for the telecom sector."

Moderated by Steven Overly, Host of POLITICO Tech at POLITICO, the panel features:

Rebekah Johnson, Founder & CEO, Numeracle

Alejandro Roark, Bureau Chief, FCC

Amanda Potter, Assistant Vice President & Senior Legal Counsel, AT&T

"The security risks we're seeing are frankly alarming. Every rogue text message has the potential to be a Trojan horse, compromising consumers' personal information. It's not just about inconvenience anymore; it's about real people, their lives, and their data at stake," explains Johnson. "As new rulemaking around text blocking is considered, it's critical we apply the lessons learned from voice fraud to apply KYC principles to prevent abusive access to the technology in the first place."

Take advantage of the opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders. Secure your spot for a one-on-one meeting with Rebekah Johnson at CES Las Vegas and explore the Numeracle Insights Blog for expert viewpoints on the latest trends and challenges in communication security.

About Numeracle

Numeracle's Entity Identity Management platform empowers the delivery of legal, wanted communications. By working with technology providers, carriers, and device manufacturers, we provide visibility, control, and management across the major stakeholders influencing communications delivery to give businesses control over their brand's identity. Core competencies include prevention and management of improper blocking and labeling, KYC-based Verified Identity entity verification and credentialing, and branded communications through rich call data (RCD). To learn more, visit www.numeracle.com.

About CES®

CES® is the premier global event for showcasing breakthrough technologies and innovations in the tech industry. Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, it brings together top brands, business leaders, and pioneering minds to present and discuss the latest in consumer technology. The event covers the full spectrum of the tech landscape, featuring a diverse mix of manufacturers, developers, and technology suppliers.

Contact Information

Molly Weis

VP, Marketing & Communications

visibility@numeracle.com

8143801181

SOURCE: Numeracle, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.