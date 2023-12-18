Laxxon Medical to Participate in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Laxxon Medical, a leading pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17th and 18th, 2024 in New York City.

Laxxon CEO/Chairman Helmut Kerschbaumer and Chief Strategy Officer Alexander Ruckdaeschel will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors.

The conference will be held onsite at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Wednesday, January 17th, and Thursday, January 18th, with virtual access on Tuesday, January 16th, and Friday, January 19th. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Laxxon Medical, please get in touch with your Needham representative.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals with SPID®, a novel 3D screen printing platform technology. For new and common pharmaceutical drugs, SPID® unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities for partners and life-changing results for patients.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing and consists of 150 patents and patent applications with more than 3,000 patent claims.

Laxxon is partnered with CDMO Hovione and is jointly establishing cGMP productions in Portugal and the United States.

Company website: www.laxxonmedical.com.

Investor Contact:

Alexander Ruckdaeschel

Chief Strategy Director

a.ruckdaeschel@laxxonmedical.com

Media Contact:

Frances Hoggard

Communications Manager

f.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical

View the original press release on accesswire.com