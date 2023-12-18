Bausch Health Companies Inc.: DUOBRII Lotion to Treat Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Now Available Through Quebec's Public Drug Plan

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Bausch Health, Canada, part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that DUOBRII (0.01% w/w halobetasol propionate and 0.045% w/w tazarotene), the company's novel topical prescription drug for improving the signs and symptoms of plaque psoriasis in adult patients with moderate to severe disease,1 is now available to patients enrolled in Quebec's public drug plan operated by the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ).

DUOBRII is already available as a benefit on most other public drug plans in the rest of Canada, including the federal government's Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program, as well as most private drug insurance plans.

"It is very good news for Quebecers with plaque psoriasis to have a new topical treatment option available to them through the Quebec public drug plan," said Dr. Steve Mathieu, a dermatologist at Hôpital Saint-Sacrement in Quebec City. "DUOBRII is a combination treatment for people with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis so it is a valuable new addition to our treatment options."

DUOBRII is manufactured for distribution throughout Canada and the United States at the Company's Quebec manufacturing facility in Laval. It has been available in Canada by prescription since August 2020.

"Bausch Health, Canada is very pleased that DUOBRII is now available to public drug plan beneficiaries in Quebec so they will be able to benefit from this innovative therapy for plaque psoriasis that is manufactured right here in Quebec," said Cees Heiman, Senior Vice-President, Europe and Canada, Bausch Health. "We want to help Quebecers with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis to achieve their goal of a clear skin."

About DUOBRII

DUOBRII works in a unique way by combining halobetasol propionate, which reduces inflammation, and tazarotene that contributes to the normalization of skin cell growth.

These well-known ingredients have long-established efficacy profiles. When halobetasol propionate and tazarotene are administered together in DUOBRII, they provide complementary effects due to their individual modes of action targeting different receptors and pathways to achieve anti-inflammatory control and epidermal morphologic restoration. The improvement that is seen in psoriatic patients appears to occur in association with the restoration of normal cutaneous morphology and the reduction of the inflammatory markers ICAM-1 and HLA-DR.2

DUOBRII is also distinct based on its Prismatrex technology, a polymeric emulsification system which provides a stable condition where emulsion droplets retained their distribution across time and temperature.3

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common, chronic and life-altering skin disease that affects approximately one million Canadians, with 90% of those affected suffering from plaque psoriasis.4

Plaque psoriasis disease is characterized by red elevated patches and flaking silvery scales, and symptoms can range from mild to severe. While the plaques can appear anywhere on the body, the most common places include the elbows, knees, scalp, chest and lower back. Because the disease typically affects visible parts of the body, the impact on patients extends well beyond the physical symptoms. Psoriasis can impact nearly every aspect of an individual's life including their ability to work and maintain social and intimate relationships. In addition to the tremendous medical burden experienced while trying to find a medication that controls the disease, the psychological impact is high. Approximately 70 per cent of individuals suffer from low self-confidence and approximately 50 percent of patients experience anxiety, and depression, respectively.5

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our healthcare products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Bausch Health, Canada Inc.'s prescription treatment portfolio is focused on dermatology, gastrointestinal and cardio-metabolic conditions. Bausch Health also has two manufacturing facilities for prescription pharmaceuticals in Canada: in Laval, Quebec, and Steinbach, Manitoba. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.ca.

