CATHETER PRECISION, INC. Reports Filing of 10-Q and Second Quarter Results of Operations

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (formerly known as Ra Medical Systems, Inc.) (NYSE American:VTAK) an innovative US-based medical device Company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cardiac arrhythmias, announced corporate highlights of the second quarter of 2023.

Highlights of the second quarter include the following:

US sales team was assembled, trained, and is creating a pipeline.

Additional US clinical personnel were onboarded and trained.

Completion of enrollment of 125 patient VIVO patient Registry. Follow-up data is expected to be completed in June 2024.

Key VIVO accounts continue to be established in both the US and Europe.

Initiation of first LockeT study, to include 100 patients, to demonstrate time to hemostasis, time to patient ambulation, and time to hospital discharge. This observational study is intended to clinically show a new cost-effective alternative to existing closure methods.

Onboarded a consulting group to bring about international contracts for the distribution of the LockeT closure product.

Continued pursuit of intellectual property filings for both VIVO and LockeT technologies.

Total assets at June 30, 2023, were $35.5 million.

Total cash on hand at June 30, 2023 was $7.4 million.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $181,000.

Completed the accounting for the merger transaction between Ra Medical Systems and Catheter Precision, including the valuation of the consideration exchanged and the allocation of the purchase price to the different assets and liabilities on the balance sheet, including the various intangible categories.

David Jenkins, acting CEO, commented: "We are pleased to put the accounting related to the merger behind us, and we now look forward to moving forward as a public company. Our VIVO and LockeT products are now in the introductory stage in the U.S. market, and we are quite satisfied with the initial response. Early commercial feedback has set the stage for greater success over the coming years."

Mr. Jenkins continued, "We continue to believe that our unique technologies are favorably positioned within the cardiac electrophysiology market. Our VIVO product, an acronym for "View into Ventricular Onset," is a unique non-invasive mapping system to show early activation in ventricular arrhythmias. We believe that ablation for ventricular arrhythmias has the potential for huge growth, to mirror that of the atrial fibrillation ablation market. VIVO is a tool that, when used in the clinical setting, allows for an accurate visualization and shorter procedure times. LockeT, a suture retention device utilized after percutaneous venous access, is easy to use and comfortable for the patient. Early clinical use has demonstrated short times to achieve hemostasis and to ambulation at a lower cost to the hospital than other closure devices. The first study data, to include 125 patients, is expected to be available soon."

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding the potential for the growth of ablation for ventricular arrhythmias, and the Company's potential for future success. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, but aren't limited to, that we will not be able to reach profitability unless we are able to achieve our product expansion and growth goals, our research and development and commercialization efforts may depend on entering into agreements with corporate collaborators, we have entered into joint marketing agreements with respect to our products, and may enter into additional join marketing agreements, that will reduce our revenues from product sales, royalty agreements with respect to our LockeT device will reduce any future profits from this product, if we experience significant disruptions in our information technology systems, our business may be adversely affected, litigation and other legal proceedings may adversely affect our business, if we make acquisitions or divestitures, we could encounter difficulties that harm our business, failure to attract and retain sufficient qualified personnel could also impede our growth, failure to maintain effective internal controls could cause our investors to lose confidence in us and adversely affect the market price of our common stock, if our internal controls are not effective, we may not be able to accurately report our financial results or prevent fraud, our revenues may depend on our customers' receipt of adequate reimbursement from private insurers and government sponsored healthcare programs, we may be unable to compete successfully with companies in our highly competitive industry, many of whom have substantially greater resources than we do, our future operating results depend upon our ability to obtain components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms or according to schedules, prices, quality and volumes that are acceptable to us, and suppliers may fail to deliver components, or we may be unable to manage these components effectively or obtain these components on such terms, if hospitals, physicians and patients do not accept our current and future products or if the market for indications for which any product candidate is approved is smaller than expected, we may be unable to generate significant revenue, if any, our medical device operations are subject to pervasive and continuing FDA regulatory requirements, our products may be subject to additional recalls, revocations or suspensions after receiving FDA or foreign approval or clearance, which could divert managerial and financial resources, harm our reputation, and adversely affect our business, changes in trade policies among the U.S. and other countries, in particular the imposition of new or higher tariffs, could place pressure on our average selling prices as our customers seek to offset the impact of increased tariffs on their own products, increased tariffs or the imposition of other barriers to international trade could have a material adverse effect on our revenues and operating results.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

mhuck@catheterprecision.com

CATHETER PRECISION, INC. (formerly known as RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and par value data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Product sales $ 96 $ 5 $ 181 $ 14 Cost of revenues Product sales 7 11 17 42 Service and other - 55 - 119 Total cost of revenues 7 66 17 161 Gross profit (loss) 89 (61 ) 164 (147 ) Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,415 2,476 11,648 4,778 Research and development 134 2,396 374 5,511 Restructuring and impairment - 3,527 - 3,527 Loss on impairment of goodwill 4,848 - 60,934 - Total operating expenses 6,397 8,399 72,956 13,816 Operating loss (6,308 ) (8,460 ) (72,792 ) (13,963 ) Other income, net Change in fair value of royalty payable 4,617 - 4,617 - Interest income 119 - 188 - Other (expense) income, net (4 ) 12 11 20 Total other income, net 4,732 12 4,816 20 Loss from operations before income taxes (1,576 ) (8,448 ) (67,976 ) (13,943 ) Income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (1,576 ) $ (8,448 ) $ (67,976 ) $ (13,943 ) Deemed dividends from the warrant inducement offer - - (800 ) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,576 ) $ (8,448 ) $ (68,776 ) $ (13,943 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (13.07 ) $ (16.97 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 5,364,383 646,361 4,052,700 525,924

CATHETER PRECISION, INC. (formerly known as RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and par value data)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,410 $ 15,859 Accounts receivable, net 119 - Inventories 59 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 320 977 Total current assets 7,908 16,836 Property and equipment, net 67 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 220 - Intangible assets, net 27,339 - Other non-current assets 8 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 35,542 $ 16,836 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 93 $ 92 Accrued expenses 1,863 7,484 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 86 - Total current liabilities 2,042 7,576 Royalties payable 9,565 - Operating lease liabilities 144 - Total liabilities 11,751 7,576 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 16) Stockholders' Equity Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,203 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Series X Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 15,404 shares authorized; 12,675 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 5,367,674 and 2,161,950 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 296,904 214,397 Accumulated deficit (273,113 ) (205,137 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,791 9,260 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 35,542 $ 16,836

