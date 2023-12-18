Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will deliver the first silica sand sample to NREL this week and also announces a new animated video detailing the partnership.

https://youtu.be/l6fjsGZdv9I

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/191410_f209f81e54d0d831_001full.jpg

The general purpose of the partnership is a collaborative effort to jointly evaluate integrating a silica sand refinement process into the ENDURING Energy Storage Application. NREL and Homerun have recognized the potential of using the novel energy storage technology to process Homerun's silica sand while providing clean reliable energy.

NREL will test the Homerun silica sand to determine the composition and suitability for use in energy storage and assess other applications of silica purification for photovoltaic (PV) glass, PV silicon or glass substrate for perovskite PV cells, and silicon anode for Li-ion batteries. The Parties will analyze the economic benefits of using Homerun's silica sand for energy storage, including energy arbitrage from energy storage and grid service, processing of the silica sand by using low-cost electricity in energy storage, and generating potential income from processed materials after its use for energy storage (e.g., high-purity silica sand for renewable materials).

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191410