AINEX, renowned for pioneering 3D controller development, has completed the funding of Nextick Lightgun through Indiegogo, exceeding its funding goal by a significant margin.

The Nextick Lightgun: Wireless Blowback Lightgun redefines the gaming landscape with its pistol-type controller, offering an immersive arcade-like experience while integrating cutting-edge motion sensor technology.

Inspired by classic arcade game controllers, the Nextick Lightgun encapsulates nostalgia while introducing innovative functionalities. Users can indulge in an authentic shooting experience, with the upper blowback function and customizable vibration settings, mimicking the feel of a retro arcade game.

The Nextick Lightgun is equipped with a state-of-the-art 9DoF motion sensor, which differentiates it from conventional wireless game controllers and can be used without the additional LEDs or markers on the display. This groundbreaking feature eliminates distance limitations posed by direct sunlight or lighting, ensuring a seamless and comfortable gaming environment.

Further enhancing convenience, the Macro shortcut button empowers gamers to store and access frequently used commands or characters, streamlining gameplay without the need for separate peripheral devices.

But the Nextick Lightgun isn't limited to gaming alone. Its versatility shines through, doubling as a 3D mouse and a presenter, amplifying its utility beyond the gaming sphere.

The Nextick Lightgun's success signifies a new era in gaming technology, blending nostalgia with innovation. AINEX looks forward to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience to its backers and beyond.

