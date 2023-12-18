Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
14.12.23
18:43 Uhr
82,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,60 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,5083,5015:01
82,5083,0014:36
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2023 | 14:14
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hennigh Law Corporation: InterContinental San Francisco Wins Monumental $22.8 Million Verdict After Six-Year Legal Battle

Hennigh Law Corporation Secures Major Victory in Complex Case Involving Hotel's Infrastructure, Affirming High Standards of Service and Facility

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / On October 27, 2023, the San Francisco Superior Court entered an order awarding full reimbursement of all attorneys' fees following a six-year legal battle that culminated in a major jury verdict for the InterContinental Hotel San Francisco. The ruling marks a moment in the hotel's history in affirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and facilities.

The lawsuit, handled by Hennigh Law Corporation, asked the jury to award damages for a full replacement of the hotel's heating, ventilation, and mechanical plumbing system designed and installed by Critchfield Mechanical Inc. The trial was not only legally challenging but also deeply technical, delving into the realms of metallurgy, chemistry, engineering, and the logistics of a future construction project that would not disrupt the hotel's elite standards for guest experience.

The trial team, led by Scott Hennigh, Garrett Mott, Shawn Shadsirat, Sylvia Yang, and Erik Gonzalez, demonstrated exceptional skill and focus. They navigated through the legal and technical complexities, effectively communicating the intricacies to the jury against a formidable defense team. Their efforts were rewarded with a total verdict and attorney fees award exceeding $22.8 million, a testament to their dedication and expertise.

Contact Information

Scott Hennigh
Attorney
scott.hennigh@hennighlaw.com
(213) 277-7226

SOURCE: Hennigh Law Corporation

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.