Genvor Incorporated: USDA and Genvor Scientists Publish Research Highlighting Broad-Spectrum Efficacy of Genvor's Antimicrobial Peptides

Paper Serves as Validation by USDA Scientists That Genvor AMPs are Highly Effective Against Harmful Fungi

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) ("Genvor" or the "Company"), a developer of sustainable plant health solutions leveraging patented peptides, announced today the publication of a peer reviewed paper in The American Phyto-pathological Society (APS) focused on its revolutionary antimicrobial peptides ("AMPs"), titled "Broad-Spectrum Antimicrobial Activity of Synthetic Peptides GV-185 and GV-187". The publication was completed in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture - Agricultural Research Service ("USDA").

The publication explores the findings from a Collaborative R&D Agreement ("CRADA"), the partnership between scientists at the USDA and Genvor scientists. The paper found that optimizing the design of synthetic AMPs for safety and enhanced activity against fungal and bacterial pathogens is useful for the treatment and resistance of a broad spectrum of plant pathogens and their associated mycotoxins. Nine synthetic peptides were tested against germinated spores of several common fungal species at different doses and inhibitory dose response curves and were modeled to assess antimicrobial activity. Genvor's GV-185 and GV-187 AMPs demonstrated superior abilities to inhibit fungal and bacterial growth as compared to peptides that have been tested in the past. Furthermore, both GV-185 and GV-187 did not show any activity on red blood cells, suggesting their selective activity to pathogens. These attributes make it an attractive candidate for Genvor to commercialize in the form of a seed trait, which involves introducing genes that encode peptides into plant seeds, allowing the plant to naturally produce a targeted AMP.

Jesse Jaynes, Chief Research Officer, and co-author of the study, said: "Contamination of corn with acutely toxic and carcinogenic aflatoxin is a major human and livestock health risk. In partnership with the USDA through our Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, we are focused on developing corn varieties with AMP-enabledresistance to pre-harvest aflatoxin contamination caused by Aspergillus flavus. This is potentially a breakthrough technology in plant defense against toxins, which destroy over $200B of crops each year globally."

Judith S. Miller, Chief Executive Officer (Interim) of Genvor, added: "This peer reviewed publication serves as validation of our research that Genvor's patented AMPs can improve upon a plant's natural defenses to protect against pathogens in a variety of crops. We hope these findings will be of interest to potential customers and licensing partners looking for new, non-chemical alternatives to traditional agricultural fungicides, while concurrently highlighting for investors how Genvor is developing new technologies to meet the evolving demands of the modern agricultural marketplace."

The publication can be accessed by visiting the APS website at https://apsjournals.apsnet.org/doi/10.1094/PDIS-11-22-2572-RE.

About Genvor

Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) is a developer of sustainable plant health solutions, with a a portfolio of patented peptides to provide crops with anti-pathogen and enhanced nutritional properties through next-generation bio-fungicide sprays as well as transgenic seed traits. Supported by globally renowned scientists and a USDA partnership, Genvor leverages its licensing-first business model with active trait developments underway for a variety of crops including corn, citrus, rice, cotton, soybean, flax, and potato. To learn more, please visit www.genvor.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "believe," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

