Montag, 18.12.2023
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
18.12.23
16:14 Uhr
264,10 Euro
+0,60
+0,23 %
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2023
McDonald's Corporation: McDonald's Receives a 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / We couldn't be prouder to announce we received a 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index - that's nine years running! The CEI is a leading benchmark on how companies are advancing LGBTQ+ friendly policies.

With this score, we've earned the distinction of being an "Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion" recipient. Engaging in efforts that help everyone feel accepted and celebrated is essential in fostering an inclusive environment for our employees. Learn more on how McDonald's is investing in change: http://McD.to/6007RPHQt

Our Human Rights Commitment
We believe businesses like McDonald's have a responsibility to respect human rights within their spheres of influence. We know we can be a force for good in communities and empower our partners to do the same.

We take our responsibility to respect human rights throughout our value chain seriously. Our commitment is set out in our Human Rights Policy (PDF - 91 KB), which is guided by the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), the International Bill of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

Our Human Rights Policy was developed through a highly consultative process, benchmarking against industry peers and benefiting from third-party guidance, including external human rights experts and stakeholders.

Beyond our Human Rights Policy, we've been working to strengthen our commitment to human rights and have introduced new policies, as well as updating old ones.

Examples of policies and guidance in place specific to populations most vulnerable to human rights violations include preventing the exploitation of migrant workers through our Responsible and Ethical Recruitment Principles; updated responsible recruitment requirements detailed in our Supplier Workplace Standards and Guidance Document (SWSGD); and safeguarding young workers' rights with an updated and detailed remediation protocol in the SWSGD relating to child labor developed in consultation with external parties, including nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

Read more about McDonald's Impact and Purpose.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from McDonald's Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: McDonald's Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mcdonalds-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: McDonald's Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
