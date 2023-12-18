

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The United States, Japan and South Korea have condemned an Intercontinental ballistic missile test carried out by North Korea.



The IBM, which is said to be the most advanced long-range missile sent by Pyongyang, has the potential range to target the United States, reports quoting the Japanese Defense Ministry say.



The long-range missile was launched from Pyongyang on Monday morning local time, and fell into the sea west of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido after covering a distance of about 1,000 kilometers in 73 minutes, according to South Korean and Japanese officials.



The national security advisors of the U.S., Japan and South Korea discussed the development, the White House said.



U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Korean National Security Office Director Cho Taeyong and Japan's National Security Secretariat Secretary General Akiba Takeo condemned the test, saying it is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.



'Sullivan reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan and the ROK, and the national security advisors agreed that their engagement was an important exercise of the Commitment to Consult made at the historic Camp David Trilateral Summit in August,' the White House said in a statement.



The National Security Advisors of the three allies had met in Seoul last week to update plans on how to strengthen their coordination and respond to future nuclear attacks by North Korea.



They also underscored the importance of their work to share missile warning data and to coordinate responses to growing cooperation between Russia and the DPRK, the White House said.



