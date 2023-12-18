VIVOTEK Inc.: Reaching New Heights! VIVOTEK Climbs Five Spots to No. 12 in Global Security 50 Ranking

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (3454TW), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, has once again been named to the 2023 Security 50, climbing five spots to No. 12 in the world and reaching historic high. As the only security company from Taiwan within the top 20, VIVOTEK also sets a record by being recognized in eleven consecutive years, proving the remarkable position on the global security stage.

The Security 50 Ranking is presented by a&s, a leading global security media, and participating companies come from a broad scope, from global security manufacturers to solution providers. The list is recognized by the industry for its just and objective standards. In 2022, VIVOTEK achieved a consolidated revenue of USD $332 million, marking an 82% year-on-year growth and setting a new record high. The outstanding financial performance not only highlights the company's operational excellence, but also has garnered VIVOTEK high praises from global security media.

"The company displays resilience despite facing a global environment full of uncertainties, proactively achieving breakthroughs for core technology and deploying in the area of AI surveillance in advance," pointed out Allen Hsieh, VIVOTEK Spokesperson and Director of Global Marketing Division. "This year, we have set a new milestone by reaching No. 12 in global security, which is the most convincing proof of the company's competitiveness. In the future, we will continue to pursue innovation in AI security and surveillance technology and expand our ESG strategy to embed the belief of sustainability in our DNA, searching for more opportunities of innovative development and creating brand energy and value."

By establishing its own brand, VIVOTEK built a comprehensive global sales and service network on the foundation of its R&D, design, and manufacturing in Taiwan, and focuses on development in the areas of AI camera and smart video management software. Over the past year, the company not only has significantly increased R&D investment to focus on the forward-looking areas of AI, machine learning, and edge computing, but also proactively implemented brand patent and trademark deployment to ensure sufficient protection of the fruits of the company's innovation, accumulating over 460 patents and registering 121 trademarks across the globe.

Through its outstanding R&D capabilities, VIVOTEK has gradually attained excellent achievements. In recent years, VIVOTEK has actively deployed in the AI surveillance market, comprehensively integrating its hardware and software and deploying in advance to become a provider of security solutions. VIVOTEK has successfully introduced VORTEX, a cloud-based video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), offering highly integrated AI security solutions through integration of AI camera and cloud video management software. This innovative service not only helps customers to tackle security pain points more smartly and conveniently but has also accumulated many successful cases around the world.

Looking forward, VIVOTEK will continue to drive R&D and innovation of AI technology to satisfy the market's ever-growing demands for smart security products and offer diverse vertical markets smarter and safer security solutions. At the same time, VIVOTEK echoes Delta Group's vision of sustainable development and strives to lead global security industry towards a more sustainable future through proactively implementing ESG strategy and supporting sustainable actions like UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the RE100 initiative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302690/1218_a_s.jpg

