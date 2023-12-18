OneMeta AI: Thomas E. Hogan to Join OneMeta, Inc. Board of Directors Brings Extensive Experience to Explosive OneMeta Growth Opportunity

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC Pink:ONEI).

OneMeta, Inc., the most innovative and advanced provider of AI-powered translation and transcription, has appointed Thomas E. Hogan as the newest member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hogan brings a remarkable 40+ year track record of delivering exceptional shareholder returns, social impact, and rapid growth. He has significant expertise in sales and marketing, international operations, and talent acquisition and development. His career includes decades as both a private and publicly held software CEO as well as senior executive positions ranging from late stage private to mega-cap public companies.

Tom is currently the Executive Chairman of Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT). Prior to his Cellebrite appointment, Tom served as a Operating Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. Prior to Vista, Tom's operating assignments included chairman and CEO of Kony, executive vice president of CSC, executive vice president of sales and marketing at HP, CEO of Vignette (Nasdaq: VIGN), chief sales officer at Siebel Systems, and a 17 year career at IBM. Additionally, Mr. Hogan has served as a board director at Citrix, Pluralsight, Drift, Vignette, Kony, Gainsight, Vastera, and Inforte.

"Tom represents a significant addition to the OneMeta board of directors and team. The market opportunity for OneMeta is both global and enormous. Tom's operational expertise at-scale across all functions and all geographies will help accelerate OneMeta's penetration as the world's most innovative and transformational platform for enabling real-time communication across 150 languages," said Rowland Day, Chairman of OneMeta.

"The ability to communicate, share, and collaborate is core to both business and humanity. While technology continues to eliminate borders and shrink the world, language barriers remain a very real obstacle to fundamental communication. The OneMeta, AI-powered platform for split-second, near real-time translation, bridges the language chasm at a pace and with the ease, that leapfrogs all legacy solutions. OneMeta will enable humanity, elevate commerce, and improve human productivity. I am excited to contribute to OneMeta's game-changing and mission driven organization," said Thomas E. Hogan.

About OneMeta Inc.: We Create a More Understanding WorldTM

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

For more information, please contact:

OneMeta Inc.. Email: info@onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com