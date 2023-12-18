AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS), today announced that it has appointed Cliff Gallant as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, effective December 18, 2023. Mr. Gallant will report to AXIS Chief Financial Officer Peter Vogt and will serve as a member of the Company's Global Finance leadership team.

"Cliff brings expansive insurance expertise, ranging from building and running investor relations programs at insurance carriers to serving as a sell-side research analyst at leading firms," said Mr. Vogt. "His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to deepen engagement within the investment community and foster understanding of our vision and strategy, all as we further elevate AXIS as a specialty leader."

Mr. Gallant most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Hippo Insurance where he built the organization's investor relations program. Previously Mr. Gallant served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at National General Insurance prior to its sale to Allstate, where he then joined the Company's Corporate Development team. Mr. Gallant's prior experience includes being a Portfolio Manager at Philadelphia Financial, Research Analyst at Nomura, and Managing Director at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, among other roles.

About AXIS

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.0 billion at September 30, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

