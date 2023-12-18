COLUMBIA, S.C. & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VC3, a leading managed service provider serving municipalities, financial services organizations, and commercial businesses across North America, announced today the acquisition of Aberdean Consulting, a technology service provider supporting small to medium-sized companies in 20 states and Mexico. The acquisition of this longstanding veteran-owned technology service provider expands VC3's presence in the Midwest.

Ryan Vestby, VC3's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Like VC3, Aberdean Consulting understands the importance of customer satisfaction at a local level while taking care of customers across many states and provinces. Since 2003, this respected managed service provider has built up a loyal customer base of more than 140 companies and has established a strong presence in the Midwest. Our philosophy and mission are very similar, and it is exciting to partner with such a company that understands how to not only grow but also obsess about better serving the many customers we've had the good fortune to help with their technology and cybersecurity needs."

Jim Blair, Managing Partner of Aberdean Consulting, said, "Aberdean has always existed to guide and protect our clients as they pursue their vision. The organizations we support employ over 5,000 people and consider us as an extension of their team. At this stage of Aberdean's existence as a 20-year-old IT company, it's time to evolve to the next level by partnering with a company of VC3's stature. They also understand that clients come first, and that growth exists to improve the lives of our clients by providing them with the best IT and cybersecurity services possible. I am incredibly excited about this next phase for our clients and look forward to helping take their IT support to another level."

Vestby added, "I am really impressed by this company. They are veteran-owned, they have proven themselves over time, and they have a growth mindset-both in terms of financial growth and personal employee growth. Their internal knowledge about managed services, data protection and recovery, cloud services, and cybersecurity will add to an already stellar team at VC3 as we continue to grow."

About Aberdean Consulting

Aberdean Consulting has been providing IT managed services to small and medium-sized companies for 20 years and supports more than 140 companies (who employ over 5,000 people) operating in over 20 states and Mexico. Our clients are a diverse group representing professional services, manufacturing, commercial property development and management, biotech and life science, software and web/mobile applications, trade and professional service organizations, and nonprofits. Aberdean Consulting is veteran-owned.

About VC3

VC3 is a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider serving municipalities, financial services organizations, and businesses throughout North America. Organizations come to us to help navigate the technology journey, and to get the expertise they need to manage cyber risks and IT infrastructure. Over 1,100 municipalities and 1,000+ businesses rely on VC3's cybersecurity expertise, sector-specific focus, ability to grow with our clients, and relentless automation to manage, protect, and accelerate their organization's technology. We can become your IT department, work alongside your internal IT team to make them more successful or help you with specialized needs such as cloud hosting, data backup, or application development. Visit www.vc3.com to learn more.

Contacts

Efrem Berman

(800) 787-1160

info@vc3.com