Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") provides an update its marketing initiatives.

The Company is pleased to announce, that issues preventing users from being able to register for the Keek service in some jurisdictions have been thoroughly resolved. As such, management has re-initiated its marketing campaign targeting legacy Keek users. The marketing campaign will target ex-Keek users via email and social media. The previous launch of the marketing campaign had resulted in a large number of downloads. Management expects the re-initiated campaign to yield significantly better results than before given that issues preventing registration have been resolved.

The Keek app can be downloaded from the Apple Appstore and the Google Playstore.

