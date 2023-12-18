The Chemours Company: Chemours' Fayetteville Works Site Establishes ChemFEST Partnership With Mac Williams Middle School

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Chemours Fayetteville Works and Fayetteville-based Mac Williams Middle School today announced a partnership through the company's Chemours Future of Engineering, Science, Trades, and Technology (ChemFEST) program, to promote early engagement in STEM education in the Fayetteville community.

The ChemFEST school partnership program is a company-wide effort, designed to champion change toward a more diverse science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workforce. Through ChemFEST, Chemours is investing in under-resourced middle schools in its footprint communities to ensure that younger students are exposed to STEM education early on. This is critical as research shows that proficiency and interest in STEM are most influential when initiated before students reach high school and begin choosing their courses, and there will be more than 800,000 job openings in STEM-related fields over the next 20 years.

The ChemFEST school partnership model allows for customization to meet the needs of each partner school and local community. As a first step in its ChemFEST partnership with Mac Williams, Chemours granted over $29,000 in funding for seven Paxton Patterson lab modules, which educate on topics like Alternative Energy, Environment & Ecology, and Engineering & Design. Paxton Patterson labs provide students the opportunity to explore possible careers through simulated experiences in the classroom. Through this hands-on learning, students can explore their interests and aptitudes for different STEM disciplines.

Mac Williams Middle School strives to provide a safe and caring environment that will enable successful outcomes in all aspects of each student's development. The school is committed to preparing students for high school and to be career/college-ready in a globally competitive society.

Chemours employees will engage with students in a variety of ways throughout the year, including in-lab support and discussing STEM career opportunities, and the company looks forward to continuing to partner with the school and its students in future years through this partnership.

"We are so excited to join Mac Williams Middle School in their pursuit to bring new STEM tools and content to the classroom," reflected Seth Bailey, Chemours Manufacturing Technology Manager and Fayetteville Works ChemFEST Committee Member. "Our employees are ready to assist the faculty in presenting the lab modules and share how STEM careers bring innovative solutions to address the world's toughest challenges - which is exactly what Chemours does every day."

"Mac Williams' staff members are excited to begin this partnership to provide real world STEM experiences for our students," shared Anita McLaughlin, Mac Williams Middle School Principal.

All ChemFEST programs include multi-year financial support as part of Chemours' goal to invest $50 million to create and sustain vibrant communities. The time, talent, financial resources, and expertise of Chemours and its employees will be used to help meet each school's needs with the goal of engaging and inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals.?

To learn more about Chemours' ChemFEST school partnership program, visit www.chemours.com/chemfest.

Dawn Hughes, Fayetteville Works Plant Manager, and Anita McLaughlin, Mac Williams Middle School Principal, signed a ChemFEST partnership agreement to make the multi-year partnership official on December 12.

