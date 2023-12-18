Nicox has reported that an in vivo study carried out in beagles found that NCX-470 (0.1%) treatment led to a greater degree of intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction compared to AbbVie's Lumigan (bimatoprost 0.01%), the best-selling branded prostaglandin F2a analogue (PGA) drug, in both single and repeated (five-day) dosing. The newly reported data from the open-label cross-over study assessing NCX-470, Lumigan and vehicle were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics. While we acknowledge the limitations in read-across from animal data and note the Mont Blanc study did not show statistical superiority against PGA drug latanoprost (although it did meet the non-inferiority primary efficacy endpoint), we believe the new findings add to the body of collective data suggesting a competitive commercial profile for NCX-470 versus standalone PGA drugs such as bimatoprost.

