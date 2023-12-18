Entergy Corporation: Merry and Bright: Entergy Mississippi Spreads Holiday Cheer Throughout Service Area

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Entergy Corporation

BY: MISSISSIPPI EDITORIAL TEAM

House of Grace is an important resource in our community and Entergy Mississippi is proud to support them in their mission to help domestic violence victims escape abuse.

This year, we are celebrating Entergy Mississippi's 100 years of service to our customers and communities. In recognition of that milestone, we are spreading a little extra cheer to support the communities we serve this holiday season. From a Very Beary Christmas to Angel Trees and Blessings in a Box, the programs, events and services meet a wide range of needs.

Supporting Yuletide festivities: Holiday events make the season special and create memories that last a lifetime for the whole family. We are helping Mississippi communities celebrate the season in style by sponsoring Christmas parades in Brookhaven, Senatobia and Winona, light displays in Crystal Springs, Deer Creek, Cleveland, Grenada and Natchez, and holiday concerts in Leland and Kosciusko.

Every child deserves to have a holiday that is filled with joy and magical moments. We are supporting the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in the metro Jackson and mid-state areas, Hawkins Field CARES annual toy drive for Canopy Children's Solutions, the United Way of Central Mississippi's work to provide gifts for children in Vicksburg, and MadCAAP's program for children in Madison County, along with holiday activities for the children hospitalized at Children's of Mississippi. Providing heartwarming help: Enjoying delicious meals with friends and family is an integral part of holiday celebrations, so we are partnering with the Junior Auxiliary of Madison County and the Mississippi Food Network to help brighten the season for our neighbors by providing meals and groceries to those in need. To help with the recovery efforts and make the holidays brighter for families in Rolling Fork who have faced so many challenges after the March tornado, we are supporting the Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital/Mississippi Hospital Association Foundation's holiday gift drive for tornado survivors. In addition to toys and books for children, the Very Beary Christmas drive will also provide kitchenware, cleaning supplies, bedding, toiletries and small housewares for adults as the Rolling Fork Strong families continue to rebuild.

Totaling $40,000, Entergy Mississippi's support of these events and initiatives throughout the service area reflects the meaning of the season and touches the lives of families in the communities we serve. Our communities are key partners for Entergy Mississippi. We work together to help attract jobs, to be supportive in times of uncertainty or crisis, and to help them and their citizens thrive. We succeed when our communities succeed and appreciate the opportunity help these organizations bring comfort, joy and delight to children and adults throughout the holidays.

