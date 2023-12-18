Logan Finance: Dave Weatherford Joins Logan as Sales Director

Logan Finance Corporation is proud to announce the addition of Dave Weatherford as Sales Director.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Logan Finance Corporation is proud to announce the addition of Dave Weatherford as Sales Director. Dave will be an integral contributor to Logan's continuing expansion.

"Logan has experienced tremendous growth this year, and Dave's industry leadership and Non-QM experience will be a valuable contribution to our overall growth goals," said Logan Chief Revenue Officer Aaron Samples. "Dave brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in both Wholesale and Correspondent arenas, and we're very excited that he chose Logan."

Dave Weatherford brings over 20 years of industry experience in wholesale and correspondent lending, focusing on recruiting, coaching, and building peak-performing sales teams. Dave has designed and implemented cutting-edge sales techniques that yielded record results and brings an impressive book of bank and credit union relationships. Before joining Logan Finance, Dave held senior sales leadership roles with Loan Stream Mortgage, Finance of America, Guaranty Home Mortgage, and NewRez Wholesale Lending.

"I was drawn to Logan's stellar reputation in the Non-QM world, and I'm really looking forward to contributing to the company's growth plan," Dave said. "I know we will build an incredible sales team that complements Logan's exceptional service and quality protocol for our growing Non-QM brokers and correspondent customers."

About Logan Finance

Logan Finance Corporation (NMLS# 127722) is a national Wholesale, Non-Delegated Correspondent, and Commercial Non-QM mortgage lender providing Premium Lending Services to the TPO industry. Logan's Unparalleled Service - coupled with high quality, experienced staff, the Best Technology, Loan Products, & Training - help Make Non-QM Easy; and provides our partners with the highest confidence in our delivery and in our ability to help grow their client base. For more information about Logan Finance Corporation, please visit LoganFinance.com, LoganWholesale.com, and/or LoganCorrespondent.com.

