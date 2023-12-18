Pepco: Supporting Our Nonprofit Partners in Providing Energy Assistance This Winter Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Pepco



By Addie Kauzlarich

Pepco | The Source

As colder winter weather sets in, we understand the cost to keep homes warm and bright rises. We are committed to keeping our customers connected through critical energy assistance throughout the winter season and recently announced more than $200,000 to support local nonprofits that provide residents in the District of Columbia and Maryland with funding to help them pay their utility bills.

The three nonprofits below will each receive $75,000 to support their utility assistance programs:

The Greater Washington Urban League (District of Columbia)

Interfaith Works (Montgomery County, Md.)

Mary's Center (Prince George's County, Md.)

Each organization provides resources and emergency financial assistance for low-income residents across our service area.

"We turn on the lights," said Kimberly Corbin, chief administrative and financial officer from the Greater Washington Urban League. "We allow students to be able to have light and heat for their homework…our seniors to not be in health risk because they don't have heat. We've been doing it for over a decade with the support and funding from Pepco."

"This donation is tremendous for us," said Katie Crump, connections manager from Interfaith Works. "It should help us serve about 150 families, which is incredible. We served about 600 last year, so that is a huge bulk of the families that we will serve."

If you need assistance this winter season, reach out to the organization in your region today to see if you qualify for support. Customers can also contact Pepco directly at 202-833-7500 for support.

The funding for this program was raised through the PHI Community Foundation during this year's 18th Annual PHI Community Foundation Golf and Tennis Tournament for the Pepco service area. In addition to providing funding for energy assistance, the foundation is also providing a donation of $10,000 to Excel Golf for Youth Development. Excel Golf supported a youth clinic at the tournament and provides golf lessons to local youth, while also helping them build critical life skills.

"The work that you all are doing day in, day out in working with all of the individuals that you impact and a lot of our customers as well, I commend you and thank you for the work that you're doing," said Valencia McClure, Pepco region president. "It's our honor to be able to distribute these funds."

Through this annual tournament, we have provided more than $4 million to nonprofit organizations providing assistance to families in need. Thank you to all our sponsors, participants, and volunteers who make this event possible and help provide critical support to families and individuals in need!

"It is a huge help that you all provide to our participants…so I want to say thank you," said Walter Perla, programs administrative support specialist at the Mary's Center.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Pepco

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco

View the original press release on accesswire.com