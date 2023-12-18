Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
18.12.2023 | 17:12
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18


BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2023

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi


18 December 2023



