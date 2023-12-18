Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 18th December 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 11th December 2023 to 15th December 2023 the following transactions:



Date Number of repurchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 11 December 2023 34,750 7.9259 275,426.42 12 December 2023 35,000 7.8948 276,318.18 13 December 2023 35,000 7.7829 272,400.11 15 December 2023 35,055 7.9442 278,483.00 Total 139,805 7.8869 1,102,627.71

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

