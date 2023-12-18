LLumin Achieves Acumatica Certification

LLumin Recognized for Acumatica Cloud ERP Integration to its Enterprise Asset Management and Predictive Maintenance CMMS+ Software

SPRINGFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / LLumin, a premier CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) today announces its Enterprise Asset Management and Predictive Maintenance CMMS+ Software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA), meeting the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality. LLumin's certification provides both Acumatica customers and prospects the confidence that LLumin's Enterprise Asset Management and Predictive Maintenance CMMS+ Software will meet their needs.

Recently recognized for its many #1 rankings in G2 Business Software and Services 2022 reports, Acumatica combined with LLumin's award-winning enterprise asset management and predictive maintenance Software sets the path for delivering the first rules-based, action-triggering CMMS for manufacturing, industrial, and fleet assets, with seamless integration into one of the most comprehensive, browser-based cloud ERPs on the market.

"We are excited to have achieved this Acumatica title and proud to be seen as one of their outstanding development partners that meets standards of excellence around computerized maintenance management system (CCMS) in addition to seamlessly integrating to their ERP," said Ed Garbidian, LLumin CEO. "Our Enterprise Asset Management and Predictive Maintenance CMMS+ Software it is exceptional in how it drives plant/factory efficiency and optimizes resource usage."

"Customers looking to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology and resilient systems to thrive and grow," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "We proudly recognize LLumin's Enterprise Asset Management and Predictive Maintenance CMMS+ Software as Acumatica-Certified because the solution masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to enable customers to execute their strategies and meet their evolving business needs."

About LLumin:

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the industrial, facilities, and fleet asset management software industry, and developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite. CMMS+ manages and protects customers' infrastructure, assets, and their operations. Proven to deliver ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, CMMS+ extends the life of asset lifecycles and enables a higher return on asset investment. The software elevates maintenance results by improving information exchange and collaboration among all internal and external resources. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

