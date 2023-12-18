Arrow Electronics: Agricultural Solutions Sweep the 2023 Call for Code Competition

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Arrow Electronics:

New AI-powered technologies related to agriculture issues ranging from contaminated soil and crop management to food waste were selected as winners of the sixth annual Call for Code contest.

The Grand Prize-winning teams will each receive $50,000 USD, as well as solution implementation support from the Call for Code ecosystem, including founding partner IBM and Arrow Electronics. The developer and university winners will receive assistance from the Linux Foundation to open source their application.

The 2023 winners include:

The Global Challenge Developer Winner is AGNO, a team from Hexaware Technologies who developed the FARMISTAR platform. The team aims to help small farmers stay up to date with weather forecasts and AI-driven crop management strategies.

The 2023 Call for Code Global Challenge University Winner is Phyto, a group of students from University of Sydney. They built an AI-powered geospatial and weather analytics tool designed to help farmers rehabilitate contaminated soil naturally.

The 2023 Call for Code Global Challenge Independent Software Vendor/Startup Winner is Synergy Squad, a team from Persistent who built Offshelf, a solution designed to help households reduce food waste. Through the platform, people will receive notifications before a product expires to notify them that a food item needs to be used by a specific date.

Created by David Clark Cause, Call for Code has become an annual rally call for developers around the world to come together and think creatively about how to help solve the world's largest problems with technology. Call for Code helps participants gain skills in AI and hybrid cloud technology by offering access to build with technology from supporters including IBM, Red Hat, and Arrow, as well as U.N. Human Rights.

About Arrow Electronics:

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37.1 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

About Call for Code

Developers have revolutionized the way people live and interact with virtually everyone and everything. Where most people see challenges, developers see possibilities. That's why David Clark, the CEO of David Clark Cause, created Call for Code in 2018, and launched it alongside Founding Partner IBM and Charitable Partner United Nations Human Rights. In 2022 Call for Code was selected as the preferred innovation platform for the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance, the largest public/private initiative in the world promoting climate justice.

