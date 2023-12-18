The "UK Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market will stabilize somewhat to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028.

This study calculates the United Kingdom facility management (FM) market revenue using end-user contracts and includes the outsourced FM market (excluding in-house FM services).

Revenue figures for the total FM market describe the addressable market, which is the market that FM service solution providers target. The UK FM market is the most developed, sophisticated, complex, and competitive market globally, with a long and well-developed history and culture of outsourcing, which has been commonplace in the public and private sectors for decades.

Nonetheless, just as global markets show signs of moving on from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK economy is now stuck in a period of high inflation and low economic growth. High inflation is creating a tailwind for increasing FM prices and revenues.

While this will likely continue driving revenue expansion, it is forcing up costs and putting pressure on service providers' margins. Therefore, in 2022 and 2023, high inflation has triggered stronger-than-expected FM revenue growth.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the FM market outlook and how will Mega Trends shape the future?

What are the transformational trends in the FM market through 2028?

What is the UK FM market forecast through 2028?

How will transformational trends yield new business opportunities in growth markets?

What is the FM market's vision for 2028, by delivery model and customer segment?

What are the top technology and service opportunities in the FM market through 2028?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Facility Management (FM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Key Findings and the CEO's 360-degree Perspective

UK FM Market in Numbers

Percent Revenue by Segment

CAGR by Segment

The 5 Main Pillars of FM Transformation in the United Kingdom

Top Growth Opportunities

Predictions

Conclusions

3 Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Market Services Segmentation

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Questions This Study Will Answer

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis

UK FM Market Overview

UK FM Market Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments

Future FM Trends

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Economic Uncertainty in the United Kingdom Areas of Impact

UK FM Universe

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type

FM Market by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector

FM Market by Contract Type across Customer Sectors

Market Growth Outlook by Customer Sector

FM Market by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

FM Market by Service Type across Customer Sectors

Market Growth Outlook by Service Type

FM Market by Region

Short-term Growth Opportunities

Medium-term Growth Opportunities

Long-term Growth Opportunities

5 Competitive Analysis

UK Competition Trends

Key Competitors by Service Background in the UK FM Market

Key Competitors by HQ Location/Parent Group Nationality

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Companies to Watch

M&A Activity in the UK FM Market

Summary of Key Deals

6 M&A Activities 2020-2023

7 Growth Opportunity Universe: Short-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Decarbonization Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3: Workplace Technology and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4: Customer Alignment

Growth Opportunity 5: Remote Services

8 Growth Opportunity Universe: Medium-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability and ESG

Growth Opportunity 3: User Experience and Hospitality Services

Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations

Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services

9 Growth Opportunity Universe: Long-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3: AI-based Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services

Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration

