Golden Metal Resources PLC Announces Result of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Golden Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on Nevada, USA, announces the results of its AGM held today.

All 7 resolutions put to members were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 6 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution7 was passed as a special resolution.

The results of the poll (including proxy votes) are outlined in the table below.

The number of votes cast for and against each of the resolutions proposed and the number of votes withheld (including proxy votes) were as follows:

Resolution Votes for % Votes Cast Votes against % Votes Cast Votes withheld Resolution 1 (Ordinary)

To receive the report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023 55,043,849 100% 0 0% 0 Resolution 2 (Ordinary)

To re-appoint Jason Thomas Starzecki as a director of the Company 55,043,849 100% 0 0% 0 Resolution 3 (Ordinary)

To re-appoint Oliver Friesen as a director of the Company 55,043,849 100% 0 0% 0 Resolution 4 (Ordinary)

To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company 55,043,849 100% 0 0% 0 Resolution 5 (Ordinary)

To authorise the directors to determine the fees payable to the auditor 55,043,849 100% 0 0% 0 Resolution 6 (Ordinary)

To authorise the directors to allot equity 55,043,849 100% 0 0% 0 Resolution 7 (Special) To disapply pre-emption rights 55,043,849 99.98% 10,000 0.02% 0

As at 18 December 2023, there were 85,617,902 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

The full text of each resolution is available in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, published on the Company's website.

For further information visit www.goldenmetalresources.comor contact the following:

Golden Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 First Equity Limited Broker Jonathan Brown/Jason Robertson Tel: +44 20 7374 2212

THE PROJECTS

Pilot Mountain Project

The Pilot Mountain project is an advanced exploration and mineral resource definition stage project located in Mineral County in western Nevada. The project covers an area of 14.80 km2 (3,656.1 acres) and is located 200km southeast of Reno and 18km east of Mina, Nevada. It is well situated for the supply of power, water and skilled labour and proximity to transport infrastructure in Mineral County and is centred around four existing mineral deposits: Garnet; Good Hope; Gunmetal and Desert Scheelite, all of which possess significant skarn-style tungsten-copper-silver-zinc mineralisation. The Pilot Mountain project consists of 176 active lode mining claims and 4 filed mill site claims. The four mill site claims filed at the former Dunham mill site have secure access to groundwater supply sufficient for the proposed project.

Kibby Basin Lithium Project

The Kibby Basin Project covers two claim packages which are prospective for lithium brine mineralisation. The southern claim package is less than 250m from a 2022 drillhole which returned a significant interval (169m) of lithium brine mineralisation which was determined to be open in all directions. The Project is less than 5km to the southeast of the Company's flagship Pilot Mountain Project.

Golconda Summit Project

Golden Metal is the operator of the Golconda Summit project, which is held under an earn-in right to acquire up to 100 per cent. of the project from the mineral claim owner pursuant to an option agreement. The Golconda Summit project is an exploration stage gold and silver project located in Humboldt County and situated at the confluence of the Getchell and Battle Mountain - Eureka metallogenic trends, and consists of 44 lode mining claims, covering a total area of approximately 3.22 km2 (795.4 acres) located approximately 27km east of Winnemucca.

Garfield Project

The Garfield Project is an exciting copper-gold-silver prospect consisting of 39 lode mining claims covering 3.23 km2 (797.9 acres) located in Mineral County, Nevada, approximately 14km due east of the town of Hawthorne and 120km due west-northwest of Tonopah. Exploration to date has included detailed geochemical sampling and follow up analysis which highlighted the presence of both skarn-type and porphyry style mineralisation and alteration at the 'High-Grade Zone'. Further mapping, prospecting and rock sampling was recently completed with results confirming presence of high-grade copper, silver and gold mineralisation.

Stonewall Project

The Stonewall project is an exploration stage gold-silver property prospective for epithermal gold-silver mineralisation. The property consists of 19 lode mining claims covering 1.59 km2 (392.5 acres) located on the northern flank of Stonewall Mountain, on the western edge of the Nellis Airforce Range Restricted Access Area, in Nye County, Nevada, approximately 24km south-east of the historic gold mining town of Goldfield and 60km due south of Tonopah.

