After the tornadoes and high winds yesterday, residents and businesses urgently need an honest roofing company, with no upselling or unneeded recommendations, to evaluate if there is damage to their homes or businesses.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / The recent tornado in Horry County and Myrtle Beach has resulted in widespread roof damage, causing concerns for homes and businesses, ranging from shingle displacement to severe structural issues.

Jeremy Coleman, the founder of Honest Roofers, emphasizes the urgency of addressing post-tornado roof damage. "Prompt action is crucial during such times. Our commitment is to provide honest assessments and dependable solutions," Coleman emphasized.

Reports and images from WBTW, MSN, and articles by ABC 15 Weather Authority, vividly depict the severity and diversity of issues faced by Myrtle Beach residents. The Post and Courier also provide insights into the tornado's impact on the area.

Jeremy Coleman is a USAF Veteran and Finance Officer of American Legion Post 196. He is also a business networking leader in a local chapter of GBN. Honest Roofers believes in conducting business in an honorable manner. Honest Roofers distinguishes itself with a focus on fairness in service. "Operating with lower overhead costs allows us to offer competitive, reasonable quotes without compromising quality. We aim to restore peace of mind by delivering honest evaluations and practical solutions," Coleman added.

Proactive roof inspections are vital to uncover hidden damage that might escalate if left unattended. Even seemingly minor issues can worsen, leading to more extensive and costly repairs down the line. Honest Roofers urges homeowners and businesses to prioritize assessment and repair to prevent leaks, structural deterioration, or compromised safety.

"The aftermath of a tornado demands immediate attention and inspection of roofs. Our team at Honest Roofers is dedicated to ensuring that Myrtle Beach residents have a reliable partner in restoring and fortifying their roofs," Coleman reiterated.

