Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill to Open in Naples Florida

New Steak and Seafood Restaurant Concept Launches First Location on Florida's Gulf Coast

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill, a refined and relaxed scratch kitchen restaurant concept, will open its doors for dinner on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8850 Founders Square Dr, Naples, Florida, 34120. With an emphasis on Florida flavor, this upscale casual steak and seafood restaurant will provide all members of the Naples community, regardless of dietary or allergy restrictions, with a new opportunity to experience fresh seafood, quality beef, and more. Beginning Tuesday, January 9, 2023 Oar & Iron will open for its full, standard hours serving both lunch and dinner. (The restaurant will be closed for a private event on Jan. 8th.)

"It was important for us to create a place where every guest will find something they love," said Ryan Dion, chief executive officer of RAVentures Hospitality. "Where others can't, won't or don't know how, we are able to step in and up with a rich restaurant experience, to provide everyone with something delicious."

Oar & Iron's Founder's Square location boasts nearly 6,000 square feet of indoor space, seating more than 250 guests, both indoors and outside. In an environment that's modern, sophisticated and fun, guests both indoors and outdoors can select their experience to match their mood-enjoy a craft cocktail at the expansive u-shaped bar, a nibble at the raw bar or a full dining experience in the main dining area. The 1,800-square-foot outdoor patio features a louvered pergola system and warm greenery. Whether celebrating a special occasion, romantic dinner, or simply craving the freshest seafood, Oar & Iron provides a place for it all.

The private dining area can accommodate groups up to 50 people, providing flexibility to host events of all sizes and occasions from an intimate dinner, to a family celebration, or cocktails with friends.

Oar & Iron's mission is to provide all guests with a special-made, high-quality dining experience where meals are made-to-order in a way that's typically only possible in a fine dining setting. The brand was named after all the foods from the sea and land offered on the menu. Since dishes are made from scratch, every guest can request any change, adjustment, or twist their meal to be personalized. The entire menu is offered gluten-free.

Similar to its award-winning sister restaurant brand in the Northeast, 110 Grill®, the team at Oar & Iron has an allergy commitment to meet all allergen requirements of all guests. Staff receive intensive training on allergy awareness to ensure guest safety. All allergy-related meals are marked by an allergen pick and presented to the table by a manager who maintains current Food Safety and Allergen Awareness certifications.

About Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill

Committed to providing all guests with a special-made, high-quality dining experience where meals are made-to-order, Oar & Iron offers a refined and relaxed setting for all occasions. Guests enjoy delicious, fresh steak and seafood from a scratch kitchen allowing their dish to be personalized. Oar & Iron is an upscale casual steak and seafood restaurant with an allergy commitment that provides its entire menu gluten-free. Whether celebrating a special occasion, romantic dinner, or simply craving the freshest seafood, Oar & Iron provides a place for it all. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.oarandiron.com/

