19.12.2023
Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Annual Dividend

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 17, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Kellogg, and Post Falls.

For more information visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach or Mikayla Mahovsky at 208-665-5999.

SOURCE: Coeur d'Alene Bancorp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

