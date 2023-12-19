Celebrate the Holidays in Style in Las Vegas: Ava Rose Agency Clients Set the Stage for Unforgettable Festivities

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / As the holiday season draws near, Ava Rose Agency unveils an extraordinary lineup of festive celebrations and activations from its esteemed clients.

See below for more information:

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant by Chef Shaun Hergatt

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant extends an invitation to savor the flavors of the season with a special Christmas Dinner priced at $65. Included is a hearty Short Rib with a delectable red wine reduction, accompanied by luscious Potato Puree and complemented by the rich flavors of Balsamic Glaze Mushrooms and the signature Honey Bourbon Carrots.

For guests who choose to add only the sides to their Christmas meal, they have the option to enjoy the selections of Potato Gratin, Balsamic Glaze Mushrooms, and Honey Bourbon Carrots, each available for $18.

To round off the Christmas dining experience with a sweet note, the Pandan Crème Brûlée dessert is offered for $22, providing a tantalizing conclusion to the memorable Christmas celebration at Aqua.

Additionally, Aqua's holiday hours are as follows:

Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25): 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year's Eve Gala - Sunday, Dec. 31

Ring in the New Year in style at Aqua on Sunday, Dec. 31, with two seating tiers to accommodate preferences plus more celebrations:

Early Prix Fixe Menu: The first tier, priced at $195++ or $295++, offers two options of a delightful dining experience from 4-6 p.m. The second-tier menu is available from 6:15 p.m. to close at $295++.

Gala Celebration: For those looking for a memorable night, the Gala from 7-10 p.m. is priced at $295 and includes live music, photo opportunities, NYE favors, a prix fixe menu, and caviar enhancements.

Complimentary Champagne Toast: All guests will receive a complimentary toast of champagne upon arrival.

NYC Celebration: At 9 p.m., Aqua will host a ball-drop celebration in honor of the owners of Aqua who reside on the East Coast.

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant promises a truly unforgettable holiday season filled with exceptional dining experiences and special events, welcoming patrons for these exciting celebrations. More information about Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant can be found on its website at www.aqualv.com.

Basilico Ristorante Italiano

Basilico Ristorante Italiano stands out with an array of engaging events and delectable experiences for guests of all ages. Throughout December, guests will be treated to live entertainment by a roster of talented musicians in-restaurant on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

Dine for Sunday Brunch on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. as Santa himself will visit Basilico, accompanied by Christmas carols from the Green Valley High School Choir, for complimentary pictures with Santa.

End 2023 with amazing dinner menu options for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. From 4-8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Basilico will be offering a four-course tasting menu for $95 per person with the option to add a wine pairing for $55 per person. Then, ring in the New Year at Basilico's ultimate NYE Bash on Dec. 31, offering two fantastic options for guests to celebrate. Starting at 5 p.m., experience a five-course menu at $95 per person with optional wine pairings at $55 per person, or choose from the a la carte menu. Alternatively, at 8 p.m., enjoy a five-course "Choice of" menu at $155 per person, with optional wine pairings at $75 per person. Both options include a welcome specialty cocktail, live entertainment, and a thrilling countdown to the new year with an exclusive space for guests to watch fireworks.

More information about Basilico can be found on its website at www.basilicolv.com.

Dueling Axes

Dueling Axes, located inside AREA15, invites guests to indulge in the spirit of the season with exclusive drink specials. The featured December cocktail of the month is the Christmas Cookie, crafted with Tito's Vodka, Rumchata, Hazelnut re'al, and Amaretto, garnished with a chocolate rim. For those seeking a more spirited celebration, the December shot of the month, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, is an exciting blend of Rumchata and Fireball, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. This tantalizing shot embodies the essence of the season, delivering a burst of warmth and flavor with every sip.

More information about Dueling Axes can be found on its website at www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com.

The Stove NV

Though closed on Christmas Day to grant valued staff time with their families, The Stove NV warmly invites the community to partake in a month-long Christmas drive throughout December, spreading goodwill and cheer to all.

Highlighted in the calendar are two spectacular events that promise to ignite the holiday spirit. On Saturday, Dec. 23, guests are welcomed to a day of festive revelry at the Sexy Santa Party featuring a talent show with a $200 gift card grand prize inspired by the 2004 film Mean Girls, starring Lindsay Lohan.

Continuing the celebration on Sunday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, everyone is invited to The Stove NV's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Attendees can showcase their most eccentric holiday sweaters for a chance to win a dazzling $200 gift card grand prize - a night filled with fun, laughter, and festive attire.

The delectable Christmas Special, Banana Bread served with Ice Cream and a Bambu Rum Shot, perfectly captures the warmth and coziness of the season.

As the New Year approaches, start it off right by dining on Monday, Jan. 1, for the New Year's Day Hangover Brunch. Guests are encouraged to arrive in their lingerie and pajamas for a unique pajama party - a different kind of brunch experience to welcome the New Year.

Specially crafted Christmas cocktails will elevate the holiday experience. Enjoy the Elfed Up cocktail - a delightful blend of vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, creme de menthe, and heavy cream with a sugar rim and Christmas sprinkles in a coupe glass. Savor the Campfire Smores cocktail - a mix of crown vanilla, creme de cacao, heavy cream, and chocolate syrup, with a graham cracker rim and a garnish of charred marshmallow in a martini glass. And don't miss out on the Jingle Juice - a refreshing concoction of Bumbu Rum, cranberry, and pineapple, topped with champagne, and adorned with red edible glitter, a gold sugar rim, and a mint garnish in ball cups.

More information about The Stove can be found on its website at www.thestovenv.com.

