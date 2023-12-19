Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of MAP Protocol (MAPO) on December 17, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MAPO/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

MAP Protocol (MAPO) is a Bitcoin Layer-2 and peer-to-peer omnichain infrastructure that leverages light clients and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) technology to enable cross-chain interoperability without relying on centralized intermediaries.

Introducing MAP Protocol: Bitcoin Layer-2 for Cross-Chain Interoperability

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of MAP Protocol (MAPO), a cutting-edge solution in the blockchain space, designed as a layer-2 infrastructure for Bitcoin. Its primary aim is to enable cross-chain interoperability, a crucial aspect for the evolving blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing light clients and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proof technology, MAP Protocol aims to stand out for its ability to facilitate seamless and efficient communication across EVM and non-EVM blockchain networks. This technology aims to ensure that while transactions are verified effectively, they do not compromise on privacy, a cornerstone of blockchain technology.

At its core, MAP Protocol is a peer-to-peer platform. It negates the need for centralized intermediaries. This approach aims to not only enhance security but also upholds the fundamental principles of blockchain technology - decentralization and user sovereignty. MAP Protocol thus represents a significant step forward in overcoming one of the key challenges in the blockchain domain: enabling diverse blockchain networks to interact and share information securely and efficiently.

In addition to its technical capabilities, MAP Protocol is also a development platform for decentralized applications (dApps). This feature significantly broadens the scope of blockchain applications, allowing developers to create dApps that are not limited to a single blockchain but can operate across multiple chains. Such flexibility is crucial in a landscape characterized by a multitude of blockchain networks, each with unique features and capabilities.

Finally, the evolutionary nature of MAP Protocol, driven by community involvement and continuous updates, mirrors the dynamic and collaborative spirit of the broader open-source software movement. This approach ensures that the protocol remains adaptable and responsive to the changing needs and challenges of the blockchain ecosystem. By fostering a community-driven development model, MAP Protocol embodies the participatory and democratic ethos that is at the heart of blockchain technology.

About MAPO Token

The MAPO token is an integral component of the MAP Protocol ecosystem, serving as the native utility token for facilitating various operations and transactions within the platform. It is important to note that both MAPO and MAP are MAP Protocol's native token, and the use different ticker symbol is to differentiate the chains they are on. MAPO is on MAP Relay Chain thus the MAP Protocol mainnet, while MAP is on other chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.

MAPO plays a critical role in the governance, maintenance, and development of the MAP Protocol infrastructure. Holders of MAPO can participate in network governance, stake tokens to secure the network, and earn rewards for their contributions, such as running nodes or maintaining the system's integrity. The distribution and allocation of MAPO are strategically planned to align with the long-term growth and sustainability of the MAP Protocol.

Based on MAP Protocol, MAPO has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000), with 133,886,020, thus 5.9% of the circulating supply, set to be burned at 1PM UTC time on December 18. The distribution of MAPO tokens is allocated as follows: 15% for developers, 21% for Ecosystem DAO, 12% for MAP Foundation, 22% for investors and early supporters, and 30% as mining rewards for validators. The MAP Protocol based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 17, 2023. Investors who are interested in MAPO can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

