

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German solar energy equipment supplier, said that NINGI Research's report contains a number of inaccurate allegations about the company's reporting practices. Ningi's assertions completely lack merit and are misleading to the public and in particular investors and analysts. As a short seller, Ningi stands to profit from a decline in SMA's stock price.



SMA noted that it reports its financial figures in accordance with international reporting standards (IFRS) and adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance.



