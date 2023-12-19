BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Japan decided to retain a negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.
After the BoJ rate decision, the yen fell against its major rivals.
As of 21:55 pm ET in the early Asian session of Tuesday, the yen was trading at 157.02 against the euro, 181.97 against the pound, 165.79 against the Swiss franc and 143.78 against the U.S. dollar.
